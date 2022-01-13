Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Jan. 13

Info to know: A couple coverage area teams match up in Sidney as the Cowgirls and Cardinals meet in a non-conference battle. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Clarinda comes in 3-11 and on a six-game losing streak after losing to Atlantic Tuesday. The Cowgirls are 4-5 and have lost two straight since the holiday break, including a loss to Stanton Tuesday. Sidney won last season’s meeting 52-23.

Info to know: The Clarinda and Sidney boys basketball teams complete the non-conference doubleheader. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Sidney is 6-2 on the season with losses to Stanton Tuesday and East Mills Friday. Clarinda comes in with a 7-6 record after beating Atlantic Tuesday. Clarinda won last season’s meeting 58-33.

Info to know: The Clarinda bowling teams make the trip to Harlan, looking to continue their strong play this season. The Cardinal girls are 5-0 in Hawkeye 10 Conference matches and the Cardinal boys 4-1. Harlan’s girls are 2-1 and the boys 1-2. The Clarinda girls are coming off their highest pin total of the season, a 2,498 in a win over Lewis Central last week. Ally Johnson leads the Cardinal girls in total pins. Harlan is coming off a win at Tuesday’s Red Oak Tournament and the Cyclones have a high pin count of 2,397 this season. Ania Kaster is just ahead of Cameron Springman for most pins this season. The Cardinal boys broke 3,000 for the second time this season in a win over Lewis Central last week. Their first time above that mark was a 3,183, which is their top score of the season. Tyson Bramble is just ahead of Ronnie Weidman for the team lead in total pins. Harlan’s top score of the season is 2,730. Andrew Andersen has been the top bowler this season for the Cyclones.