Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Jan. 20

Thursday Preview

Wrestling: Clarinda at Atlantic

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals travel to Atlantic for a big double dual that also involves Glenwood. Creston leads the Hawkeye 10 Conference at 6-0 and has beaten all three teams involved this evening, but second place is in play for the winner with the Rams and Trojans coming in at 5-1 in the conference and the Cardinals at 6-2. The Cardinals come in 14-3 overall in duals. Atlantic has a 15-5 record in duals this season and Glenwood is 10-3.

Wrestling: Shenandoah at Denison

Info to know: The Mustangs make the trip to Denison for a Hawkeye 10 Conference double dual with the Monarchs and conference leading Creston Panthers. Creston is expected to roll its way to 8-0 in conference duals with two wins tonight while the Mustangs, who come in 0-6 in the conference, look for their first conference win over the Monarchs, who come in 1-5. The Mustangs enter with a 5-7 overall record in duals, the Panthers 14-0 and the Monarchs 4-12.

Bowling: Denison at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda bowling teams take part in their final Hawkeye 10 Conference match of the season as Denison makes the trip to Frontier Lanes. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Clarinda boys come in with a 4-2 dual record on the season, coming off a loss to Harlan last Thursday. Clarinda’s high score of the season is 3,183. Ronnie Weidman is just ahead of Tyson Bramble for the team lead in total pins this season. The Denison boys are 5-1, but are coming off their first loss of the season, last Thursday to St. Albert. The Monarchs have a high count of 3,265 this season. The Monarchs have a very balanced lineup, led by Kyle Segebart. The Clarinda girls are 5-1, but are coming off that loss, last Thursday against Harlan. The Cardinals’ high pin count on the year is 2,498. Ally Johnson leads the Cardinals in total pins this season. The Denison girls are 4-2, coming off a loss to St. Albert last Thursday. Denison’s high overall pin count is 2,524. Claire Miller has been the Monarchs top bowler this season.

Girls Basketball: Riverside at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda girls basketball is home for a non-conference game this evening, trying to snap an eight game losing skid that stretches back more than a month now. The Cardinals are 3-13 this season and coming off a loss Tuesday against Kuemper as they take on the Riverside Bulldogs, who come into the game with a 5-9 record on the season with losses this week to Underwood Tuesday and IKM-Manning Monday. Elly Henderson leads the Bulldogs at 7.9 points per game with Elyssa Amdor adding 5.2 points and 7.1 rebounds. These two teams didn’t play each other last season.

Boys Basketball: Stanton vs. Sidney (at East Mills)

Info to know: This is a third round pool play game of the Corner Conference Basketball Tournament. Both teams are 1-0 in Pool B meaning this amounts to a semifinal game. The winner advances to Saturday evening’s final while the loser will play in Saturday’s consolation game. The Cowboys are 7-4 on the season and the Vikings 7-3 and both are coming off wins over Griswold earlier in the tournament. Carter Johnson leads the Vikings at 15.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Evan Gettler also averages in double figures at 10.8 points per contest. The Cowboys and Vikings have split their two meetings this season with Sidney winning 76-38 in December and Stanton 55-50 just nine days ago.