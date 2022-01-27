Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, Jan. 27

Thursday Preview

Wrestling: Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa at St. Albert

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs travel to Council Bluffs for the final Hawkeye 10 Conference duals of the season against the host Falcons and Atlantic. Southwest Iowa is also there to wrestle all three teams. Shenandoah comes in 6-8 and Southwest Iowa 7-9 on the dual season. Atlantic is 17-5 and St. Albert 0-18. The final Hawkeye 10 Conference dual standings will be known after these duals and ahead of Saturday’s conference tournament. Atlantic enters 7-1 in the conference, Shenandoah 1-7 and St. Albert 0-8.

Girls Basketball: Bedford at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls are home for a non-conference game against a struggling team. The Cowgirls enter play today with a 9-6 record coming off a win over Griswold Tuesday. Bedford is 3-14 on the year and has lost its last seven games. The Bulldogs are 0-2 already this week with a loss to Nodaway Valley Tuesday and to Fremont-Mills Monday. Kelly Weed leads the Bulldogs with 8.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Vanessa Hill adds 8.2 points per game.

Boys Basketball: Bedford at Sidney

Info to know: The Cowboys are home for what could be a big game for district seeding between the two teams that are together in Class 1A District 14. The Cowboys enter play with a 9-5 overall record after beating Griswold Tuesday. Bedford enters play at 9-7 and has lost twice already this week, falling to Nodaway Valley Tuesday and Fremont-Mills Monday. Owen Lucas leads Bedford at 13.1 points per game. Silas Walston adds 9.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest while Asher Weed contributes 8.6 points and 6.1 rebounds each time out.