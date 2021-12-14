Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Dec. 14

Tuesday Preview

Girls Basketball: Creston at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies are back home for the first of two meetings with Creston this season. The January meeting is the one that will count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. The Fillies come in 5-1 on the season after beating Clarinda Monday. Creston is 3-4 on the year and is coming off a win over Atlantic Friday. Doryn Paup leads the Panthers at 18.7 points and eight rebounds per game. Brianna Fields is also a double figure scorer for Creston. Creston won both meetings last season 57-18 and 56-23.

Boys Basketball: Creston at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Mustangs are also home to complete the doubleheader against the Panthers. It’s the first of two meetings with the later one counting in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. Shenandoah comes in 1-5 after a loss to Clarinda Monday. This is only the fourth game of the season for the Panthers and they come in 1-2 after beating Atlantic Friday. Tony Davidson is Creston’s leading scorer at 11.3 points per game. He also shares the team lead at 5.3 rebounds per contest. Creston won both meetings last season 58-44 and 71-37.

Girls Basketball: Essex at Stanton

Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes open the final week of the 2021 portion of the season with a Corner Conference road test against Stanton. Essex hasn’t played since beating Cedar Bluffs (Neb.) Dec. 4. The Trojanettes are 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference. Hailee Barrett leads the Trojanettes at eight points per game with Riley Jensen just behind at 7.7. Jensen also has a team best 8.7 rebounds per game. The Viqueens are 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the conference, and ranked 12th in Class 1A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. They are coming off a win over East Mills Friday. Marleigh Johnson leads the Viqueens at 17.5 points per game. Abby Burke and Jenna Stephens are also averaging double figure points with Stephens also leading the team at nine rebounds per game. Stanton won all three meetings last season 65-32, 62-34 and 63-31.

Boys Basketball: Essex at Stanton

Info to know: The Essex Trojans also travel to Stanton for a Corner Conference match. The Trojans are 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the conference and are coming off a loss to Shenandoah Friday. Tony Racine enters the week with the team lead at 8.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Qwintyn Vanatta leads the team at 10.3 rebounds per contest. The Vikings are 1-3 on the season, 1-2 in the conference. Stanton is coming off a loss to East Mills Friday. Carter Johnson leads the Vikings at 16.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Stanton won both meetings last season 85-9 and 55-20.

Girls Basketball: Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls make the short trip to Tabor to match up with the Knights in a Corner Conference game. Sidney enters the week at 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference after beating Griswold Friday. Avery Dowling is Sidney’s top scorer at 13.6 points per game. Chay Ward is also in double figures in just two games. Kaden Payne’s 6.6 rebounds per contest leads the team. The Knights are 3-2 on the season, 1-1 in conference play. They last played Thursday in a win over East Atchison. Teagan Ewalt leads the Knights at 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Izzy Weldon is also a double figure scorer for the Knights. Malea Moore leads the team in rebounds. Fremont-Mills won two of the three meetings last year 42-37 and 47-30. Sidney won 56-38.

Boys Basketball: Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys are also in Tabor and are hoping to have Cole Jorgenson back in the lineup after he missed both of last week’s games with an injury. He is averaging 23 points per game. Garett Phillips and Conner Behrends are also double figure scorers for the Cowboys. Sidney is 4-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play after beating Griswold Friday. Fremont-Mills comes in 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference. They last played Thursday in a loss to East Atchison. Jake Malcom leads the Knights at 16 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Taylor Reed is also a double figure scorer for the Knights. Sidney won both meetings last season 47-44 and 73-54.