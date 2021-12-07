Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Dec. 7

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs are also in Red Oak tonight for a Hawkeye 10 Conference clash. The Mustangs come in with a 0-3 record, 0-1 in conference play. They lost to Harlan, Southwest Valley and Underwood last week. Zach Foster is Shenandoah’s leading scorer at 7.3 points per game. He’s also second in rebounds at 6.7 per contest. Blake Herold adds six points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The Tigers are 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference after losing to Lewis Central and beating Clarinda last week. Max DeVries and Bradley Sifford are averaging double figure points at 14 and 10.5 per game respectively. Ryan Johnson is third in scoring and boasts a team best 7.5 rebounds per game last season. Red Oak won all three meetings last season 46-38, 71-36 and 54-36.

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals make the trip to Atlantic tonight for a boys JV/varsity doubleheader. This is the first of two meetings this year between the Cardinals and Trojans and this one counts in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. Clarinda comes in 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference after beating St. Albert, losing to Red Oak and beating Nodaway Valley last week. Drew Brown and Grant Jobe are Clarinda’s leaders right now with Brown at 14.3 points and six rebounds per game and Jobe at 12.3 points and nine rebounds per contest. The Trojans are 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference after losing to ADM and Glenwood last week. Colton Rasmussen is Atlantic’s leader at 19 points per game. Dayton Templeton adds 11 with Ethan Sturm holding the team lead with 4.5 rebounds and three assists per game. The teams split two meetings last season with Clarinda winning 56-44 and Atlantic 54-40.