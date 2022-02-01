Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Feb. 1

Tuesday Preview

Girls Basketball: East Union at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda girls are home for a non-conference game that was added to the schedule recently. The Cardinals are 5-14 on the season after splitting two games last week, beating Red Oak on Friday and losing to Shenandoah on Monday. Amelia Hesse enters the week leading the Cardinals at 9.7 points per game. Taylor Cole adds 9.1 per game and Chloe Strait 8.1 to go with 7.3 rebounds each time out. East Union is 7-11 on the season and is coming off a loss to Lenox Monday. Kaylin Lack leads the Eagles with 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Noelle McKnight averages 13.1 points per contest and Karah Kirkland is at 8.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Boys Basketball: Clarinda at Glenwood

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals make the trip to Glenwood for a game that does not count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. Clarinda comes in 11-7 after a 2-1 week last week, beating Shenandoah and Savannah, Missouri and losing to Red Oak. Drew Brown enters the week leading the Cardinals at 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Grant Jobe is next with 9.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest. The Rams have an 8-7 record on the season and won the only game they played last week, a three-point victory over Creston. Caden Johnson leads the Rams at 18.9 points per game. Zac Kelsey averages 9.3 points and Logyn Eckheart puts in 8.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest. Glenwood won the earlier meeting 60-50.

Girls Basketball: Essex at Sidney

Info to know: Two coverage area teams get together in Sidney for a Corner Conference doubleheader. The Cowgirls are 11-6 overall and 5-3 in the conference as they open a three game week. They played and won three games last week, beating Fremont-Mills, Bedford and Griswold. Avery Dowling enters the week as Sidney’s leading scorer at 12.3 points per game. Chay Ward is also in double figures at 10.5 points per game and Kaden Payne chips in 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds each time out. The Trojanettes are 3-13 overall, 1-6 in the conference and are on a seven game losing streak. Three of those losses came last week against Stanton, North Nodaway, Missouri and Nodaway Valley, Missouri. Desiree Glasgo leads Essex at 5.9 points per game. Riley Jensen adds 5.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest. Sidney won both of the previous meetings 60-23 and 66-23.

Boys Basketball: Essex at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney and Essex boys teams also match up this evening. The Cowboys have won their last four to improve to 11-5 on the season, 6-2 in the Corner Conference. The Cowboys earned three wins last week, downing Fremont-Mills, Bedford and Griswold. Cole Jorgenson enters the week with a team best 16.4 points per game. Garett Phillips is also in double figures at 12.4 per contest. The Trojans are 2-14 overall, 0-7 in conference play. The Trojans were 1-2 last week with a win over North Nodaway, Missouri and losses against Stanton and Nodaway Valley, Missouri. Tony Racine paces Essex with 9.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Qwintyn Vanatta adds 7.7 points and 12.2 rebounds per contest. Sidney won the previous meeting 75-21.

Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Rock Port

Info to know: The dual season ends this evening for Southwest Iowa as the Warriors visit Rock Port, Missouri to take on the host Bluejays, East Atchison, Missouri and East Mills. This quad is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the quad at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Warriors look for a winning season, coming in at 9-10. East Mills enters with a 3-14 record. East Atchison is 5-11 and Rock Port 6-11.