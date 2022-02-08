Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Feb. 8

Tuesday Preview

Bowling: Shenandoah at Creston

Info to know: The Shenandoah bowling teams are right back on the lanes in a match that will be played at Atlantic. The Shenandoah girls are 2-5 with a high pin count of 2,257. The Panthers are 3-4 on the dual season with a high total of 2,212. Hallie Orr is Creston’s top bowler, averaging a 309 series. The Shenandoah boys come in at 5-2 with a high pin count of 2,887, achieved in Monday’s win over Lewis Central. The Creston boys are 0-7 on the dual season with a high count of 2,392.

Boys Basketball: Shenandoah at Bedford

Info to know: Shenandoah boys basketball makes the trip to Bedford for their regular season finale. The Mustangs come in with a 3-17 record and a seven game losing streak. Zach Foster enters the week as Shenandoah’s leading scorer with 10.7 points per game. He is also the leading rebounder for the Mustangs at 5.5 per contest. Nolan Mount adds 8.7 points per game for Shenandoah. The Mustangs are coming off a loss Friday at Kuemper in their only game last week. Bedford is 10-10 on the season and split two games last week, beating Southwest Valley Tuesday and losing to Mount Ayr Friday. Owen Lucas leads the Bulldogs at 12.5 points per game. Asher Weed and Silas Walston are next, combining for 16.9 points and 12.1 rebounds each time out. Bedford won last season’s meeting 41-27.

Girls Basketball: Griswold at Essex

Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes wrap up the regular season with their final home and Corner Conference game of the season. Essex is 4-15 overall and 1-8 in the conference, coming off a win over Heartland Christian Monday. The Tigers are 2-17 on the season and 0-9 in conference play. They were 1-3 last week, beating Heartland Christian Thursday and losing to Fremont-Mills Friday, East Mills Tuesday and Stanton Monday. McKenna Wiechman leads the Tigers at 11 points per game. Brenna Rossell adds 8.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest. Essex won the earlier meeting 51-35.

Boys Basketball: Griswold at Essex

Info to know: The Essex Trojans also play their regular season, home and conference finale this evening. The Trojans are 2-17 overall and 0-9 in the conference after losing to Heartland Christian Monday. The Tigers have a 2-16 record this season, 1-8 in the conference after taking four losses last week to Fremont-Mills Friday, Heartland Christian Thursday, East Mills Tuesday and Stanton Monday. Kamron Brownlee leads the Tigers at 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Adam Houser chips in 8.1 points per contest. Griswold won the earlier meeting 73-34.

Girls Basketball: Sidney at East Mills

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls wrap up the regular season in Malvern for what should be a fun season finale. The Cowgirls are 13-7 overall and 6-3 in the Corner Conference. They are coming off a 2-1 week, beating Southwest Valley Thursday and Essex Tuesday and losing to Nodaway Valley, Missouri Friday. Avery Dowling leads the Cowgirls at 12.2 points per game. Chay Ward adds 10.8 per contest while Kaden Payne averages 9.2 points and 7.6 rebounds each time out. The Wolverines are 16-4 on the season, 7-2 in conference play. East Mills won both of its games last week, beating Essex Friday and Griswold Tuesday. Emily Williams leads the Wolverines with 16.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest. Aspen Crouse chips in 10.7 points per game and Miah Urban 9.7. The teams split their two previous meetings with Sidney winning 47-37 and East Mills 47-45.

Boys Basketball: Sidney at East Mills

Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys travel to Malvern to try to hand the Wolverines their first conference loss of the season. East Mills is already the conference champions but can finish a perfect 10-0 with a win. Sidney is 14-5 overall, 7-2 in the conference and has won its last seven, including wins last week over Nodaway Valley, Missouri, Southwest Valley and Essex. Cole Jorgenson enters the week with the team lead at 17.6 points per game. Garett Phillips is also in double figures at 12.8 points per game. East Mills comes into the game with a 15-5 record, 9-0 in conference play. They won two games last week, beating Essex Friday and Griswold Tuesday. Mason Crouse leads the Wolverines at 21.3 points per game while Braden West adds 13.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest. East Mills won the earlier meeting 58-39.