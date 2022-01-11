Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Jan. 11

Tuesday Preview

Girls Basketball: Red Oak at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies are at home for the second time in as many nights on the annual Pink Out night with all proceeds from today’s activities going to the American Cancer Society. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Fillies come in 6-6 on the season after beating Griswold Monday. Red Oak is 0-10 and has played just once this calendar year and that was in a loss to St. Albert last Tuesday. Olivia Bozwell leads the Tigers at 5.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Merced Ramirez is second on the team in both categories. Shenandoah won the earlier meeting 50-13 and the earlier meeting is the one that counted in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.

Boys Basketball: Red Oak at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs finish off tonight’s Pink Out night with a home date against the rival Tigers as well. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Mustangs come in with a 3-10 record after beating Griswold Monday. Red Oak is 5-4 on the season and was 2-0 last week with wins over Sioux City North and St. Albert. Max DeVries leads the Tigers with 15.1 points per game. Hunter Gilleland adds 10.4 points per contest while Kaden Johnson averages nine points and eight rebounds. Red Oak won the earlier meeting 66-41, that one counted in the conference standings.

Girls Basketball: Clarinda at Atlantic

Info to know: The Clarinda girls basketball team makes the trip north to take on the Trojans in a Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup. Clarinda comes in 3-10 overall and 0-6 in the conference. The Cardinals were 0-3 last week, falling to Lewis Central, Creston and Southwest Valley. Taylor Cole leads Clarinda’s attack at 9.8 points per game with Amelia Hesse and Chloe Strait also above nine points per game. Strait’s seven rebounds per contest are most on the team. Paytn Harter leads Atlantic is 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. Jada Jensen also scores in double figures at 11.6 points per game. Atlantic is coming off a loss to St. Albert Monday. The Trojans are 3-9 overall and 2-3 in the conference. Atlantic won 54-46 in last month’s meeting.

Boys Basketball: Atlantic at Clarinda

Info to know: While the Clarinda girls are traveling to Atlantic, the Clarinda boys welcome Atlantic to Clarinda. The Cardinals were 1-2 last week with a win over Southwest Valley and losses to Creston and Lewis Central. They enter play at 6-6 on the season. Drew Brown leads the team at 14.6 points per game. Grant Jobe adds 8.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest. The Trojans are 3-7 on the season and lost to Kuemper and Glenwood last week. Colton Rasmussen and Dayton Templeton are both at 15.6 points per game to lead the team with Templeton leading in the rebounding department at 5.8 per contest. Clarinda won last month’s meeting 58-56. That game was the one that counted in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.

Bowling: Shenandoah at Red Oak Tournament

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies and Mustangs are right back on the lanes for their third competition in four days. The host Tigers, Creston, Harlan, Lewis Central and Lenox are also in the field. Both Shenandoah teams are coming off wins over Tri-Center and Lenox Monday.

Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Red Oak

Info to know: Southwest Iowa makes the trip to Red Oak for a quad that also includes Griswold and Bedford/Lenox. Southwest Iowa is coming off a 12th place finish at the Winterset Tournament Saturday and enters play with a 6-5 dual record. Bedford/Lenox is 8-3 on the season, Red Oak is 8-6 and Griswold with low numbers hasn’t won a dual this season.

Girls Basketball: Fremont-Mills at Essex

Info to know: The second round through the Corner Conference schedule begins in Essex with the Trojanettes looking to bounce back from a loss to Diagonal Monday. Essex is 3-7 on the season and 1-4 in the Corner Conference. The Knights are 6-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference after going 2-0 last week with wins over Shenandoah and Griswold. Teagan Ewalt leads the Knights at 13.8 points per game. Fremont-Mills won the earlier meeting 60-37.

Boys Basketball: Fremont-Mills at Essex

Info to know: The Essex/Fremont-Mills boys game also starts the second time through the Corner Conference schedule. The Trojans are 1-9 overall and 0-5 in the conference while the Knights are 3-7 on the season and 2-3 in the conference. Essex is coming off a loss to Diagonal Monday. Fremont-Mills was 1-1 last week, beating Griswold and losing to Shenandoah. Jake Malcom leads the Knights at 16.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while Taylor Reed chips in 11.4 points and 8.8 rebounds each time out. Fremont-Mills won the earlier meeting 75-25.

Girls Basketball: Sidney at Stanton

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls start the second time through the conference schedule with a trip to Stanton to take on the undefeated and state-ranked Viqueens. Sidney comes in 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the Corner Conference after losing to East Mills Friday. Avery Dowling leads the Cowgirls at 12 points per game. Kaden Payne adds 10.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest while Chay Ward is at 9.6 points per game. Stanton was 2-0 last week with wins over AHSTW and Audubon. The Viqueens are 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference. Jenna Stephens leads the Viqueens with 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Marleigh Johnson adds 14.3 points, seven rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while Abby Burke also averages double figures at 11.9 points per contest. Stanton won the earlier meeting 61-32.

Boys Basketball: Sidney at Stanton

Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys look to bounce back from their first loss of the season with a road trip to Stanton. Sidney is 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Corner Conference after losing to East Mills Friday. Cole Jorgenson leads the Cowboys at 17.3 points per game with Garett Phillips at 11.6 per contest. Conner Behrends leads the team in rebounds with 6.7 per game. Carter Johnson leads Stanton’s attack at 16.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Evan Gettler also averages double figures at 10.4 points per contest. Stanton is 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference. This is the Vikings’ first game since a win over Bedford right before Christmas break. Sidney won the earlier meeting 76-38.