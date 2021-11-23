Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Nov. 23

Tuesday Preview
Girls Basketball: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Shenandoah
Info to know: The season starts tonight for the Shenandoah Fillies as they welcome Abraham Lincoln to town. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Fillies are coming off an 11-11 season and return four starters from last year’s team. Ava Wolf is their leading returning scorer at 11.5 points per game while also securing 11.1 rebounds per contest. The Lynx were 10-11 last year and return two starters. Baylie Girres is their leading returner at 10.3 points per game. Abraham Lincoln won the last meeting between these teams in November 2019. Tip follows the junior varsity game at approximately 7:30.
Girls Basketball: Lenox at Clarinda
Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals also open the season tonight with a home game against Lenox. The Cardinals were 3-18 last season and return three starters from that team. Taylor Cole is Clarinda’s leading returning scorer at 6.1 points per game. Lenox was 20-4 last season but lost four of its top five scorers from last year. Only Kambrie Michel returns of those five and she averaged 6.1 points per game and pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game last season. Lenox won 75-39 last November in their most recent meeting. Tip follows the junior varsity game at approximately 7:30.