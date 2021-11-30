Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Nov. 30

Tuesday Preview
Girls Basketball: Clarinda at Red Oak
Info to know: The Clarinda girls return to the court for a road game against Red Oak. This is the first of two meetings with the Tigers this year and this game does not count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. The Cardinals come in 1-1 after beating Essex Monday. Taylor Cole enters the game as Clarinda’s leading scorer at 21.5 points per game. The Tigers are 0-1 after losing 63-20 to East Mills last Tuesday. Merced Ramirez led the Tigers in the opening game with nine points and four rebounds. Red Oak won both meetings between the two schools last season. The Cardinals haven’t won a game in the series since December 2012.
Boys Basketball: Clarinda at Red Oak
Info to know: The Clarinda boys return to the court after a 46-28 win over Nodaway Valley Monday to open the season. This is Red Oak’s first game of the season. This is the first of two meetings between the teams this year and this game does not count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. Drew Brown scored 13 points to lead Clarinda in the opening win. The Tigers return all five starters from last year’s 10-12 team. Max DeVries was Red Oak’s leading scorer last year at 13.6 points per game. The Cardinals and Tigers split two meetings last season.
Girls Basketball: Shenandoah at Southwest Valley
Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies hit the road for the first time this season looking for a second straight win after a 45-44 win over Underwood Monday. The Fillies come in with a 1-1 record. Lynnae Green leads Shenandoah at eight points per game. Southwest Valley is 1-0 after a 52-22 win over Griswold Monday. No stats are available from Monday’s win as of publication. Shenandoah beat Southwest Valley 55-49 in their one meeting last season.
Boys Basketball: Shenandoah at Southwest Valley
Info to know: Shenandoah looks to rebound from Monday’s 66-25 loss to Underwood as they travel to Corning to meet the Timberwolves. Southwest Valley is 1-0 after a 58-38 win over Griswold Monday. Zach Foster led the Mustangs with eight points Monday. No stats are available for Southwest Valley’s Monday win as of publication. Southwest Valley won last season’s meeting 60-56.
Girls Basketball: Bedford at Essex
Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes play their second game in two days to open their season after losing to Clarinda 57-39 Monday. This is the season opener for Bedford. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Hailee Barrett led Essex with 10 points in Monday’s loss. Bedford returns two starters from last season’s 4-16 team. Bedford won 67-50 when the two teams played each other last season.
Boys Basketball: Bedford at Essex
Info to know: The Essex Trojans open their season at home against the Bulldogs. It’s the season opener for both teams. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Facebook page. Essex returns three starters in Tony Racine, Johnny Resh and Jacob Robinette from last season’s 2-20 team. The Bulldogs return all five starters from last season’s team that finished 6-15. Bedford won last season’s meeting 67-15.
Wrestling: Southwest Iowa at Woodbine
Info to know: The Southwest Iowa Warriors travel to Woodbine to open their season with a double dual against the Tigers and Treynor. It’s the season opener for all three teams. Numbers are as big as ever for the Warriors and they look to start the season on a good note this evening. Southwest Iowa beat Woodbine 42-30 and lost to Treynor 63-11 during this double dual last season.