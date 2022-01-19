Winter Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, Jan. 19

Info to know: This is a third round pool play game at the Corner Conference Tournament. Both teams are 1-0 in the tournament, so it’s basically a tournament semifinal. The winner advances to Friday’s championship game while the loser will play in Friday’s consolation game. This is the first game of the doubleheader in Stanton with the host Viqueens and Fremont-Mills matching up in the nightcap. That game is also basically a semifinal. The Cowgirls are 7-5 and the number two seed in Pool B. They are coming off a 66-23 win over Essex Monday. East Mills is 12-2 and has won its last eight contests. The Wolverines beat Essex 69-24 Tuesday. East Mills beat Sidney 47-45 just 12 days ago.