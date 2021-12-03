 Skip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Dec. 3
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Dec. 3

  • Updated
Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls

Friday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

St. Albert 66 Clarinda 29 - Chloe Strait led Clarinda with 13 points.

Fremont-Mills 60 Essex 37

Stanton 61 Sidney 32

Boys Basketball

Clarinda 63 St. Albert 47 - Drew Brown led Clarinda with 22 points

Fremont-Mills 75 Essex 25

Sidney 76 Stanton 38 - Cole Jorgenson led Sidney with 27 points.

Girls Wrestling

Friday Night Fracas at Nebraska City

14. Southwest Iowa 41 - Emily Kesterson won 145 pound title

