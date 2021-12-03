Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Dec. 3

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
St. Albert 66 Clarinda 29 - Chloe Strait led Clarinda with 13 points.
Fremont-Mills 60 Essex 37
Stanton 61 Sidney 32
Boys Basketball
Clarinda 63 St. Albert 47 - Drew Brown led Clarinda with 22 points
Fremont-Mills 75 Essex 25
Sidney 76 Stanton 38 - Cole Jorgenson led Sidney with 27 points.
Girls Wrestling
Friday Night Fracas at Nebraska City
14. Southwest Iowa 41 - Emily Kesterson won 145 pound title
