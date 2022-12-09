Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Dec. 9

Friday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Glenwood 71 Clarinda 49
Sidney 39 Griswold 17
Boys Basketball
Shenandoah 81 Essex 47
Glenwood 73 Clarinda 47
Sidney 73 Griswold 37
Girls Wrestling
Riverside Tournament
Shenandoah - led by Chloe Nelson, who won one match at 130
Clarinda - led by Jalon Olson (2nd in 145B weight class)
Southwest Iowa - Kayleanna Renshaw (135B), Clara Sapienza (140), Emily Kesterson (155) and Madison Hensley (170A) won their weight classes.
Girls Bowling
Thomas Jefferson Holiday Tournament
3. Shenandoah 2,223
Boys Bowling
Thomas Jefferson Holiday Tournament
3. Shenandoah 2,896