Friday Scoreboard
Girls Bowling
Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament
2. Clarinda 2,729 - school record - Cardinal medalists were Ally Johnson (399 series, 3rd place), Andi Woods (390, 5th place), Rylee Pulliam (371, 9th) and Maddie Smith (359, 11th place)
5. Shenandoah 2,296 - Fillie medalist was Peyton Athen (359, 12th place)
Boys Bowling
Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament
2. Clarinda 3,094 - Cardinal medalists were Levi Wise (466 series, 3rd place), Owen Johnson (443, 6th place) and Grant Barr (424 9th place)
3. Shenandoah 3,005 - Mustang medalists were Dalton Athen (456, 5th place) and Seth Zwickel (406, 12th place)
Boys Basketball
Clarinda 63 Stanton 50
Falls City Sacred Heart 82 Sidney 47