Friday Scoreboard
Boys Wrestling
State Wrestling Championships - Day 3
Clarinda
Karson Downey
Consolation 4th Round: lost by 5-3 decision in a sudden victory period to Kayden Blunt, Charles City
Downey's tournament is over, one win shy of a medal
Shenandoah
Owen Laughlin
Consolation 4th Round: lost by 5-0 decision to Brenden Heying, Benton Community
Laughlin's tournament is over with three wins, but one win short of earning a medal
People are also reading…
Boys Basketball - These games are later this evening. Scores will be updated shortly after the games are completed
Class 2A District 16 Semifinal
Clarinda Treynor
Class 1A District 16 Semifinal
Sidney Bedford