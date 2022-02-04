Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Feb. 4

Friday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Kuemper 60 Shenandoah 51
East Mills 68 Essex 30
Nodaway Valley (Mo.) 44 Sidney 39
Boys Basketball
Nebraska City 48 Clarinda 41
Kuemper 67 Shenandoah 34
East Mills 81 Essex 18
Sidney 64 Nodaway Valley (Mo.) 50
