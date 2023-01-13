Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Jan. 13

Friday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Shenandoah 47 Clarinda 29
Boys Basketball
Clarinda 64 Shenandoah 23
Essex 57 Heartland Christian 45
Boys Wrestling
Ron Scott Memorial Dual Tournament at Mount Ayr
Shenandoah 63 Central Decatur 12
Shenandoah 59 East Union 12
Harlan 45 Shenandoah 30
Shenandoah 45 Martensdale-St. Marys 27
Weeping Water Tournament
4. Southwest Iowa 114.5 - Seth Ettleman won the 120 pound title and reached 100 career wins. Gabe Johnson (126), Sam Daly (220) and Brandon Orozco (285) finished 2nd.