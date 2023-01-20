 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Jan. 20

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Friday Scoreboard

Boys Wrestling

John J. Harris Invitational at Southwest Valley

Clarinda - Karson Downey and Jase Wilmes are semifinalists after day one. 

Shenandoah - Cole Scamman, Owen Laughlin and Ethan Richardson are semifinalists after day one. 

Southwest Iowa - Seth Ettleman is a semifinalist after day one. 

Girls Wrestling

Glenwood Tournament

Shenandoah - Chloe Nelson won her division to lead the Fillies. 

Clarinda - Kambry Gordon led the Cardinals with a runner-up finish. 

Girls Basketball

Lewis Central 54 Shenandoah 31

East Mills 49 Sidney 16 - Corner Conference Tournament Consolation Final

Boys Basketball

Lewis Central 61 Shenandoah 9

