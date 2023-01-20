Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Jan. 20

Friday Scoreboard
Boys Wrestling
John J. Harris Invitational at Southwest Valley
Clarinda - Karson Downey and Jase Wilmes are semifinalists after day one.
Shenandoah - Cole Scamman, Owen Laughlin and Ethan Richardson are semifinalists after day one.
Southwest Iowa - Seth Ettleman is a semifinalist after day one.
Girls Wrestling
Glenwood Tournament
Shenandoah - Chloe Nelson won her division to lead the Fillies.
Clarinda - Kambry Gordon led the Cardinals with a runner-up finish.
Girls Basketball
People are also reading…
Lewis Central 54 Shenandoah 31
East Mills 49 Sidney 16 - Corner Conference Tournament Consolation Final
Boys Basketball
Lewis Central 61 Shenandoah 9