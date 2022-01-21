Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Jan. 21

Friday Scoreboard
Wrestling
IWCOA Girls State Championships at Coralville
T42. Southwest Iowa 28 (after first day of two day tournament) - Seven Warriors won nine total matches. Clara Sapienza won two matches to advance to 140 pound quarterfinals.
John J. Harris Invitational at Southwest Valley
4. Clarinda 52 - Kaden Whipp (106), Kale Downey (145), Karson Downey (160), Jase Wilmes (182) and Logan Green (285) into Saturday's semifinals.
18. Southwest Iowa 15.5 - Seth Ettleman (113) into Saturday's semifinals.
22. Shenandoah 11 - All five Mustangs in field lost in quarterfinals.
Girls Basketball
Lewis Central 48 Shenandoah 31
Stanton 40 Sidney 34
Boys Basketball
Lewis Central 80 Shenandoah 15