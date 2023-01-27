Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Jan. 27

Friday Scoreboard
Girls Wrestling
Super Region 1 Tournament at Sioux City
22. Clarinda 8 - Kambry Gordon won two matches and finished in top 8.
Super Region 2 Tournament at Sioux City
12. Southwest Iowa 59.5 - Emily Kesterson and Clara Sapienza qualify for state tournament. Sapienza wins title.
23. Shenandoah 11 - Natalie McDowell and Chloe Nelson both win one match.
Girls Basketball
Denison 51 Shenandoah 50
Stanton 86 Essex 31
Fremont-Mills 46 Sidney 33
Boys Basketball
Denison 77 Shenandoah 41
Stanton 69 Essex 28
Fremont-Mills 70 Sidney 66