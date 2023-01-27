 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Jan. 27

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Friday Scoreboard

Girls Wrestling

Super Region 1 Tournament at Sioux City

22. Clarinda 8 - Kambry Gordon won two matches and finished in top 8. 

Super Region 2 Tournament at Sioux City

12. Southwest Iowa 59.5 - Emily Kesterson and Clara Sapienza qualify for state tournament. Sapienza wins title. 

23. Shenandoah 11 - Natalie McDowell and Chloe Nelson both win one match. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Girls Basketball

Denison 51 Shenandoah 50

Stanton 86 Essex 31

Fremont-Mills 46 Sidney 33

Boys Basketball

Denison 77 Shenandoah 41

Stanton 69 Essex 28

Fremont-Mills 70 Sidney 66

