Winter Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Dec. 12

Monday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Shenandoah 51 Clarinda 42
Boys Basketball
Clarinda 71 Shenandoah 33
Girls Bowling
Clarinda 2709 Shenandoah 2417 - Clarinda score breaks school record
Boys Bowling
Clarinda 2851 Shenandoah 2775
Monday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Shenandoah 51 Clarinda 42
Boys Basketball
Clarinda 71 Shenandoah 33
Girls Bowling
Clarinda 2709 Shenandoah 2417 - Clarinda score breaks school record
Boys Bowling
Clarinda 2851 Shenandoah 2775
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sidney head basketball coaches Luke Buttry and Ashley Smith both earned their first career varsity coaching wins Tuesday, Dec. 6, as the Cowbo…
In their final home games prior to Christmas Break, the Shenandoah basketball teams split a doubleheader against Red Oak Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The Shenandoah Mustangs earned two dual wins Tuesday, Dec. 6, at a boys wrestling quad at Kuemper Catholic High School.
Friday Scoreboard
Two Southwest Iowa Warriors, one Shenandoah Fillie and one Clarinda Cardinal earned bracket championships Monday, Dec. 5, at the Council Bluff…
The Shenandoah Mustangs pulled away in the second half for an 81-47 win at Essex Friday, Dec. 9.
The Sidney Cowgirls struggled in the third quarter in a 51-36 loss at Falls City Sacred Heart Thursday, Dec. 8.
The Sidney basketball teams earned a pair of Corner Conference wins Friday, Dec. 9, at Griswold.
A Davenport North High basketball coach says three referees used racially derogatory language toward him and others at a recent game at Pleasant Valley.
For the second time this season, the Essex girls basketball team earned a win over Hamburg, beating the Wildcats 55-27 Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Ham…