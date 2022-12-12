 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Dec. 12

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Monday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah 51 Clarinda 42

Boys Basketball

Clarinda 71 Shenandoah 33

Girls Bowling

Clarinda 2709 Shenandoah 2417 - Clarinda score breaks school record

Boys Bowling

Clarinda 2851 Shenandoah 2775

