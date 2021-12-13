 Skip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Dec. 13

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Monday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah 54 Clarinda 38 - Ava Wolf led Shenandoah with 15 points. Chloe Strait scored 12 to lead Clarinda. 

Boys Basketball

Clarinda 48 Shenandoah 36 - Drew Brown led Clarinda with 15 points. Blake Herold scored 14 points to lead Shenandoah. 

Girls Bowling

Clarinda 2,157 Shenandoah 1,871 - Kemper Beckel led Clarinda with a 176 game and 349 series. Taylor Davis (267 series) and Emma Herr (149 game) led Shenandoah. 

Boys Bowling

Shenandoah 2,777 Clarinda 2,751 - Treye Herr (384 series) and Dylan Gray (205 game) led Shenandoah. Tyson Bramble led Clarinda with a 447 series and 234 game.

