 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Dec. 19

  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Monday Scoreboard

Girls Bowling

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Shenandoah 2237 Harlan 2091

Boys Bowling

Shenandoah 2546 Harlan 1884

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Payne leads Cowgirls past Bedford

Payne leads Cowgirls past Bedford

The Sidney Cowgirls rolled past Bedford 61-22 for their third win of the season, while the Sidney boys lost 70-38 to the unbeaten Bulldogs Thu…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Mac Jones on today's SI feed

Recommended for you