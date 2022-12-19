Winter Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Dec. 19

Bryan Clark, Sports Writer
Monday Scoreboard
Girls Bowling
Shenandoah 2237 Harlan 2091
Boys Bowling
Shenandoah 2546 Harlan 1884
