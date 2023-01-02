Winter Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Jan. 2

NEW ORLEANS — One of the biggest football games in Kansas State history ended in disappointment on Saturday inside the Superdome. The Alabama Crimson Tide flexed their blue-blood muscles and dismantled the Wildcats, 45-20, for a blowout victory in front of 60,437 at the Sugar Bowl. K-State jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and the thousands of purple-clad fans who made the trek to New Orleans for ...