Winter Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Jan. 2

Monday Scoreboard
Girls Wrestling
Conestoga - Spotlight on Girls Wrestling
13. Southwest Iowa 38 - Clara Sapienza finished 3rd at 140 to lead the Warriors.
It was a year to remember for Shenandoah High School athletics, one that had plenty of incredible accomplishments.
During the current basketball season, Page County Newspapers has recorded career statistics for current players.
A successful spring season headlined 2022 in Sidney High School athletics.
The Essex track and field teams were represented at this year’s state track and field meet. That was one of the highlights in 2022 for Essex H…
NEW ORLEANS — One of the biggest football games in Kansas State history ended in disappointment on Saturday inside the Superdome. The Alabama Crimson Tide flexed their blue-blood muscles and dismantled the Wildcats, 45-20, for a blowout victory in front of 60,437 at the Sugar Bowl. K-State jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and the thousands of purple-clad fans who made the trek to New Orleans for ...
SHENANDOAH — Shenandoah senior Blake Herold made it official, signing his National Letter of Intent with the University of Kansas football pro…
Not much has come easy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. But now with just two weeks to play in the regular season, it could become clear and convenient for quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates.
The New York Giants can lock up their first playoff berth since 2016 when they host the rudderless Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
No. 3 TCU holds off No. 2 Michigan to earn championship spot