Winter Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Jan. 23

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Monday Scoreboard

Girls Bowling

Shenandoah 2375 Creston 1694

Boys Bowling

Shenandoah 2918 Creston 2147

