Winter Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Jan. 23

Bryan Clark, Sports Writer
Monday Scoreboard
Girls Bowling
Shenandoah 2375 Creston 1694
Boys Bowling
Shenandoah 2918 Creston 2147
It’s been a fun nine years for Amy McClintock as Sidney head volleyball coach, but she said the time was right for her to resign from that position.
The Shenandoah Fillies won their annual pink out contest, beating Creston 38-35 to extend their winning streak to five games.
The Shenandoah Fillies won their fourth straight game and fifth in six times out in 2023 with a 46-32 victory at Tri-Center Monday, Jan. 16.
The Shenandoah bowling teams left Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs Monday, Jan. 16, with a pair of losses to St. Albert.
SIDNEY — The Clarinda boys wrestling team won two duals and Southwest Iowa won one at a quad, hosted by Southwest Iowa Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Si…
The Shenandoah boys wrestling team earned a runner-up finish, winning six of their eight duals at the two-day Ron Scott Dual Tournament Friday…
SHENANDOAH – Progress continues to be made on the Shenandoah School District’s Reach, Revamp and Reconnect plan.
The Essex girls and boys basketball teams opened play in the Corner Conference Tournament Monday, Jan. 16, with pool play losses in games play…
Three Clarinda basketball cheerleaders have been selected to be part of a 50-person all-star squad that will perform at the Iowa Basketball Co…
Southwest Iowa’s Clara Sapienza won the 135 pound gold bracket championship Monday, Jan. 16, at the Titan Starcade, hosted by Lewis Central.