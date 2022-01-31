 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Jan. 31

  • Updated
  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Monday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah 53 Thomas Jefferson 46

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fillies fall at buzzer to Denison

Fillies fall at buzzer to Denison

SHENANDOAH – A Kiana Schulz free throw with no time showing on the clock gave Denison a 43-42 win over Shenandoah girls basketball Friday, Jan…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title