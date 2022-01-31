Winter Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Jan. 31

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Monday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Shenandoah 53 Thomas Jefferson 46
Southwest Iowa sophomore Clara Sapienza advanced to the quarterfinals to highlight the Warriors’ weekend at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Off…
The Essex Trojans secured their second win of the season in a 45-40 victory over North Nodaway (Mo.) Tuesday, Jan. 25.
CLARINDA – The Shenandoah Fillies knocked down nine 3-point field goals in rolling to a 49-22 win at Clarinda Monday, Jan. 24.
The Essex boys basketball team put up a season best point total but both Essex teams dropped a home doubleheader against Nodaway Valley (Mo.) …
SHENANDOAH – After a scoreless opening eight minutes, the Shenandoah boys basketball team battled hard in a 75-47 home loss to Denison Friday,…
Thursday Scoreboard
SHENANDOAH – A Kiana Schulz free throw with no time showing on the clock gave Denison a 43-42 win over Shenandoah girls basketball Friday, Jan…
Monday Preview
ATLANTIC – Five of the eight Shenandoah athletes in the field finished either fifth or sixth in their weight class to earn a Hawkeye 10 Confer…
GRISWOLD – The Stanton Viqueens scored the game’s final eight points in a 40-34 win over Sidney Friday, Jan. 21, in the Corner Conference Tour…