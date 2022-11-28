Winter Sports Scoreboard: Monday, Nov. 28

Monday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Underwood 38 Shenandoah 31
Essex 61 Hamburg 29
Boys Basketball
Clarinda 61 Nodaway Valley 54
Underwood 71 Shenandoah 19
Essex 60 Hamburg 38
Girls Wrestling
Western Iowa 36 Southwest Iowa 18
Council Bluffs Co-op 42 Southwest Iowa 28
Sioux City North 33 Southwest Iowa 18
Girls Bowling
Clarinda 2,699 St. Albert 2,467 Tri-Center 1,976 - Andi Woods led Clarinda with a 235 game and 417 series.
People are also reading…
Boys Bowling
St. Albert 3,180 Clarinda 2,781 Tri-Center 1,729 - Tyson Bramble led Clarinda with a 216 game and 418 series