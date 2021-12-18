Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Dec. 18

Saturday Scoreboard
Wrestling
Shenandoah Tournament
4. Shenandoah 101.5 - led by Jayden Dickerson (1st at 160) and Logan Dickerson (1st at 195). Jacob Rystrom (182) and Ethan Richardson (220) both finished 2nd. Cole Scamman (132) took third.
Carroll Tournament
3. Clarinda 152 - led by Logan Green (1st at 285). Kale Downey (145) and Jase Wilmes (195) finished 2nd while Kaden Whipp (106), Tyler Raybourn (152), Karson Downey (170) and Brayden Nothwehr (182)
Thunderbird Invitational at Johnson County Central
8. Southwest Iowa 80 - led by Andreas Buttry (2nd at 106). Kyle Kesterson (138) and Samuel Daly (220) both finished 3rd.
Platteview Girls Invitational
19. Southwest Iowa 19 - led by Clara Sapienza (4th at 145)