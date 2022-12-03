 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Dec. 3

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Saturday Scoreboard

Boys Wrestling

Nodaway Valley Tournament

4. Clarinda 140 - Karson Downey (195) and Jase Wilmes (220) won their weight class. 

Friend (Neb.) Tournament

5. Shenandoah 129 - Cole Scamman (138) and Owen Laughlin (152) won their weight class. 

Treynor Tournament

6. Southwest Iowa 121 - Seth Ettleman (120) won his weight class. 

Girls Wrestling

Audubon Tournament

Clarinda - Kambry Gordon finishes 2nd (120A pound bracket) to lead team

Shenandoah -Chloe Nelson finishes 3rd (130B pound bracket)

