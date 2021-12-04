Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Dec. 4

Saturday Scoreboard
Wrestling
Bob Arehart Memorial Invitational @ Friend, Neb.
7. Shenandoah 86 - Owen Laughlin finished 2nd at 145 pounds.
Coach Riley Invitational @ Nodaway Valley
1. Clarinda 211 - Kaden Whipp (106 pounds), Kale Downey (145), Jase Wilmes (195) and Logan Green (285) won championships. Tyler Raybourn (152) and Karson Downey (170) finished second.
Treynor Invitational
5. Southwest Iowa 82 - Seth Ettleman won 113 pound title - Gabe Johnson and Cooper Marvel finished 2nd.
Girls Basketball
Essex 59 Cedar Bluffs 14
Boys Basketball
Cedar Bluffs 40 Essex 39/OT
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!