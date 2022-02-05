Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Feb. 5

Saturday Scoreboard
Wrestling
Class 2A Sectional 3 @ Central Decatur
3. Clarinda 177 - Logan Green (285 pound champion), Kaden Whipp (2nd at 106), Kale Downey (2nd at 145), Karson Downey (2nd at 160) and Jase Wilmes (2nd at 182) advance to district tournament.
5. Shenandoah 80 - Cole Scamman (2nd at 126) advances to district tournament.
Class 2A Sectional 4 @ Harlan
6. Southwest Iowa 106 - Seth Ettleman (2nd at 113), Samuel Daly (2nd at 220) and Chance Roof (2nd at 285) advance to district tournament.