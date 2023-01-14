Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Jan. 14

Saturday Scoreboard
Boys Wrestling
Mike Halupnick Big Red Invitational at Centerville
5. Clarinda 130 - Karson Downey (182), Jase Wilmes (220) and Bryson Harris (285) won tournament titles. Leland Woodruff was 2nd at 160
Ron Scott Memorial Duals at Mount Ayr
Shenandoah 48 Durant 21
Shenandoah 57 Mount Ayr 12
Cameron 48 Shenandoah 21
Shenandoah 38 Southwest Valley 27
Girls Wrestling
Rumble in River Country at Nebraska City
6. Southwest Iowa 43 - Clara Sapienza (135) and Maddie Hensley (170) finished 2nd.
People are also reading…
Girls Basketball
Nebraska City Lourdes 59 Sidney 28
Boys Basketball
Sidney 60 Nebraska City Lourdes 51