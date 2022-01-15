Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Jan. 15

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Saturday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Sidney 43 Lourdes Central Catholic 37
Boys Basketball
Lourdes Central Catholic 67 Sidney 39
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies opened the game incredibly hot from outside and easily defeated Red Oak 61-15 Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Monday Scoreboard
Clara Sapienza and Emily Kesterson won division titles to lead Southwest Iowa at the Logan-Magnolia Girls Wrestling tournament Saturday, Jan. 8.
There are more funds available for the Shenandoah wrestling program after earning pins at their home tournament last month.
Tuesday Scoreboard
Shenandoah senior Keelee Razee signed Monday, Jan. 10, to continue her academic and golf career at Iowa Wesleyan University.
The Essex boys basketball team earned its first win of the season and the Essex girls made it a doubleheader sweep over East Atchison’s (Mo.) …
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah boys basketball team had lots of trouble on the defensive glass, which led to several second chance points and a 5…
SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowgirls outscored Clarinda 18-6 in the final quarter to pull away for a 49-34 win Thursday, Jan. 13.
The Shenandoah girls basketball team is hosting its ninth annual Pink Out game Tuesday, Jan. 11, during their game against Red Oak.