Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Jan. 7

  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Saturday Scoreboard

Boys Wrestling

Winterset "Gary Christensen" Invite

7. Clarinda 99 - Karson Downey won 182 pound title. Jase Wilmes (220) and Bryson Harris (285) finished 2nd.

13. Southwest Iowa 52.5 - Seth Ettleman finished 2nd at 120.

Mid-Buchanan Invitational

5. Shenandoah 323 - Owen Laughlin won the 157 pound title and Jayden Dickerson won at 175. Jacob McGargill was 2nd at 144.

Girls Wrestling

West Central Valley Invitational

12. Clarinda 18 - Kambry Gordon finished 2nd at 110.

Logan-Magnolia Tournament

13. Southwest Iowa 36 - Clara Sapienza won title at 135 gold.

