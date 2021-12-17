Winter Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Dec. 16

Thursday Scoreboard
Wrestling
Clarinda 60 Shenandoah 21
Clarinda 40 Harlan 34
Harlan 57 Shenandoah 23
Southwest Iowa 78 Griswold 6
Southwest Iowa 54 East Mills 24
Southwest Iowa 72 East Atchison 12 - Southwest Iowa wins Corner Conference Tournament title.
Girls Basketball
Clarinda 41 Bedford 39
Riverside 56 Shenandoah 35
Boys Basketball
Clarinda 49 Bedford 37
Girls Bowling
Clarinda 2,356 Red Oak 1,756 - Ally Johnson leads Clarinda with 352 series and 221 game.
People are also reading…
Boys Bowling
Clarinda 3,183 Red Oak 2,496 - Owen Johnson takes perfect game into 12th and final ball in Game 2. Shoots 296 second game and 481 series to lead Cardinals.