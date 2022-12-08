Winter Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Dec. 8

Thursday Scoreboard
Girls Bowling
Clarinda 2361 Creston 1262
Boys Bowling
Clarinda 2698 Creston 1872
Girls Basketball
Falls City Sacred Heart 51 Sidney 36
