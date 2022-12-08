 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Dec. 8

  • 0
Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls

Thursday Scoreboard

Girls Bowling

Clarinda 2361 Creston 1262

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Boys Bowling

Clarinda 2698 Creston 1872

Girls Basketball

Falls City Sacred Heart 51 Sidney 36

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cowboys, Cowgirls edged in Stanton

Cowboys, Cowgirls edged in Stanton

The Sidney Cowboys and Cowgirls finished up their first week of the season with a pair of close losses at Stanton Friday, Dec. 2, in Corner Co…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The craziness of the 1930 World Cup

Recommended for you