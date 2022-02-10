Winter Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Feb. 10

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Thursday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
East Mills 59 Essex 19 - Class 1A Region 8 1st Round
Sidney 45 Mount Ayr 30 - Class 1A Region 8 1st Round
Tuesday Scoreboard
LEON – Shenandoah freshman Cole Scamman won a thrilling semifinal match Saturday, Feb. 5, at a Class 2A sectional tournament at Central Decatu…
Monday Scoreboard
Three Southwest Iowa athletes advanced out of a Class 2A sectional tournament Saturday, Feb. 5, in Harlan with runner-up finishes.
Friday Scoreboard
Throughout the winter sports season, Page County Newspapers will be naming a Standout Athlete at many games that are covered live.
ROCK PORT – The Southwest Iowa Warriors wrestlers earned a pair of dual wins Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Rock Port, Missouri, to wrap up a winning dua…
ATLANTIC – Five of the eight Shenandoah athletes in the field finished either fifth or sixth in their weight class to earn a Hawkeye 10 Confer…
The Sidney Cowboys came back from seven points down at halftime and Cole Jorgenson scored 30 points in a 64-50 win at Nodaway Valley, Missouri…
The Sidney basketball teams earned a Corner Conference sweep of Essex on senior night in Sidney Tuesday, Feb. 1.