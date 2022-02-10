 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Feb. 10

Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls

Thursday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

East Mills 59 Essex 19 - Class 1A Region 8 1st Round

Sidney 45 Mount Ayr 30  - Class 1A Region 8 1st Round

