Winter Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Jan. 12

Thursday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Clarinda 43 Sidney 36
Riverside 44 Essex 38
Boys Basketball
Clarinda 68 Sidney 49
Girls Bowling
Clarinda 2,500 Harlan 2,140
Boys Bowling
Clarinda 2,899 Harlan 2,084
Championships from Owen Laughlin and Jayden Dickerson headlined the Shenandoah boys wrestling team’s fifth-place finish at the Mid-Buchanan, M…
SIDNEY — Sidney senior Sadie Thompson said playing softball in college wasn’t on her radar initially, but a visit to the Southwestern Communit…
ESSEX — Tony Racine’s 3-point basket with 32 seconds to go in double overtime gave Essex a lead they wouldn’t give up in a thrilling 66-61 win…
SHENANDOAH — Shenandoah sophomore Peyton Athen rolled a 246 second game in leading the Shenandoah girls bowling team to its highest pin count …
Lynnae Green scored 25 points in leading the Shenandoah girls basketball team to a 58-40 win at Red Oak Tuesday, Jan. 10.
ESSEX — Brooke Burns stepped up with 24 points and led the Essex girls basketball team to a 50-39 home win over Griswold Friday, Jan. 6.
SIDNEY — The Stanton girls basketball team went on a strong run at the end of each half and that was the difference in a 59-43 win over the Co…
The Shenandoah boys bowling team finished with a pin count of 2,744, which was enough to win the Red Oak Tournament Tuesday, Jan. 10.
SHENANDOAH — The Shenandoah girls basketball team made five free throws in the game’s final 100 seconds to edge Fremont-Mills 45-43 Thursday, Jan. 5.
