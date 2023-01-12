 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Jan. 12

  • 0
Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls

Thursday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Clarinda 43 Sidney 36

Riverside 44 Essex 38

Boys Basketball

Clarinda 68 Sidney 49

Girls Bowling

Clarinda 2,500 Harlan 2,140

Boys Bowling

Clarinda 2,899 Harlan 2,084

Fillies rally to edge Fremont-Mills

SHENANDOAH — The Shenandoah girls basketball team made five free throws in the game’s final 100 seconds to edge Fremont-Mills 45-43 Thursday, Jan. 5.

