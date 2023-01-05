Winter Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Jan. 5

Thursday Scoreboard
Girls Wrestling
Central Decatur Scramble
Clarinda - Jalon Olson and Kambry Gordon both won two of their three matches.
Boys Wrestling
Lewis Central 44 Shenandoah 36
Glenwood 42 Shenandoah 27
Shenandoah 44 Red Oak 30
Creston 66 Clarinda 18
Kuemper 54 Clarinda 26
Clarinda 42 St. Albert 15
Girls Basketball
Shenandoah 45 Fremont-Mills 43
East Atchison 59 Essex 34
Boys Basketball
Fremont-Mills 82 Shenandoah 41
East Atchison 75 Essex 35
Girls Bowling
Clarinda 2650 Lewis Central 2399
Boys Bowling
Lewis Central 3123 Clarinda 2961