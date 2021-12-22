Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Dec. 21

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Atlantic 47 Shenandoah 37
Harlan 60 Clarinda 23
Boys Basketball
Atlantic 71 Shenandoah 52
Harlan 65 Clarinda 44
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Atlantic 47 Shenandoah 37
Harlan 60 Clarinda 23
Boys Basketball
Atlantic 71 Shenandoah 52
Harlan 65 Clarinda 44
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Friday Scoreboard
Saturday Scoreboard
Monday Scoreboard
SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah senior Ava Wolf’s double-double helped lead the Fillies to their fifth straight victory, 54-38, over Clarinda Monday, …
SIDNEY – Chay Ward scored 17 points in her second game back in the lineup and the Sidney defense held Griswold to two second half points in a …
Gabe Johnson won the 120 pound title in leading Southwest Iowa to a fifth-place finish at the Bedford/Lenox Invitational, held Saturday, Dec. …
Southwest Iowa senior Kyle Kesterson won his 100th career match in helping the Warriors to an eighth place team finish at the Thunderbird Invi…
SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowboys shot the ball well inside and outside and all 12 athletes who suited scored in an 87-31 win over Griswold Friday, …
The Southwest Iowa wrestling team rolled to a Corner Conference title Thursday, Dec. 16, beating Griswold, East Mills and East Atchison at the…
SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda boys basketball team scored the final 10 points of the third quarter to take a 10-point lead into the final period a…