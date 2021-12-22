 Skip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Dec. 21

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Tuesday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Atlantic 47 Shenandoah 37

Harlan 60 Clarinda 23

Boys Basketball

Atlantic 71 Shenandoah 52

Harlan 65 Clarinda 44

