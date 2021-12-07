 Skip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Dec. 7
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Dec. 7

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Tuesday Scoreboard

Wrestling

Kuemper 57 Shenandoah 24

Shenandoah 60 Griswold 0

Treynor 48 Shenandoah 21

Clarinda 69 Denison 10

Clarinda 47 Lewis Central 27

Clarinda 72 Mount Ayr 3

Glenwood 69 Southwest Iowa 12

Harlan 60 Southwest Iowa 21

Southwest Iowa 42 St. Albert 37

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah 50 Red Oak 13

Sidney 51 East Atchison 37

Boys Basketball

Red Oak 66 Shenandoah 41

Clarinda 58 Atlantic 56

Sidney 74 East Atchison 52

