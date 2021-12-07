Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Dec. 7

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Tuesday Scoreboard
Wrestling
Kuemper 57 Shenandoah 24
Shenandoah 60 Griswold 0
Treynor 48 Shenandoah 21
Clarinda 69 Denison 10
Clarinda 47 Lewis Central 27
Clarinda 72 Mount Ayr 3
Glenwood 69 Southwest Iowa 12
Harlan 60 Southwest Iowa 21
Southwest Iowa 42 St. Albert 37
Girls Basketball
Shenandoah 50 Red Oak 13
Sidney 51 East Atchison 37
Boys Basketball
Red Oak 66 Shenandoah 41
Clarinda 58 Atlantic 56
Sidney 74 East Atchison 52
