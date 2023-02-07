Tuesday Scoreboard
Boys Wrestling
Creston 54 Shenandoah 15
Shenandoah 40 Denison 24
Girls Basketball
Essex 33 Griswold 28
East Mills 55 Sidney 45
Boys Basketball
Griswold 58 Essex 51
East Mills 60 Sidney 44
