Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Jan. 10

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Tuesday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Atlantic 43 Clarinda 24

Shenandoah 58 Red Oak 40

Fremont-Mills 65 Essex 17

Stanton 59 Sidney 43

Boys Basketball

Atlantic 74 Clarinda 51

Red Oak 63 Shenandoah 23

Fremont-Mills 58 Essex 35

Stanton 74 Sidney 61

Girls Bowling

Red Oak Tournament

2. Shenandoah 2,140 - Emma Herr was 5th overall and led Shenandoah with a 305 series

Boys Bowling

Red Oak Tournament

1. Shenandoah 2,744 - Zach Page was 3rd overall and led Shenandoah with a 407 series

Girls Wrestling

Southwest Iowa - Clara Sapienza, Emily Kesterson and Madison Hensley combined to go 6-0 at Griswold

Boys Wrestling

Southwest Iowa 60 Griswold 18

Southwest Iowa 48 Red Oak 18

Southwest Iowa 57 Bedford 12

