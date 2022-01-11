 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Jan. 11

  • Updated
  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Tuesday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah 61 Red Oak 15 - Macey Finlay led Shenandoah with 11 points

Atlantic 50 Clarinda 18

Fremont-Mills 61 Essex 38

Stanton 36 Sidney 28

Boys Basketball

Red Oak 55 Shenandoah 34 - Nolan Mount led Shenandoah with 13 points

Clarinda 45 Atlantic 42 - Grant Jobe led Clarinda with 15 points

Fremont-Mills 85 Essex 46

Stanton 55 Sidney 50

Girls Bowling

Red Oak Tournament

2. Shenandoah 2248 - Peyton Athen (338 series) and Emma Herr (185 game) led the Fillies.

Boys Bowling

People are also reading…

Red Oak Tournament

2. Shenandoah 2648 - Treye Herr led Shenandoah with a 409 series and 207 game.

Wrestling

Red Oak 51 Southwest Iowa 28

Bedford/Lenox 60 Southwest Iowa 21

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trojan basketball earns first win

Trojan basketball earns first win

The Essex boys basketball team earned its first win of the season and the Essex girls made it a doubleheader sweep over East Atchison’s (Mo.) …

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend