Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Jan. 11

Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Shenandoah 61 Red Oak 15 - Macey Finlay led Shenandoah with 11 points
Atlantic 50 Clarinda 18
Fremont-Mills 61 Essex 38
Stanton 36 Sidney 28
Boys Basketball
Red Oak 55 Shenandoah 34 - Nolan Mount led Shenandoah with 13 points
Clarinda 45 Atlantic 42 - Grant Jobe led Clarinda with 15 points
Fremont-Mills 85 Essex 46
Stanton 55 Sidney 50
Girls Bowling
Red Oak Tournament
2. Shenandoah 2248 - Peyton Athen (338 series) and Emma Herr (185 game) led the Fillies.
Boys Bowling
Red Oak Tournament
2. Shenandoah 2648 - Treye Herr led Shenandoah with a 409 series and 207 game.
Wrestling
Red Oak 51 Southwest Iowa 28
Bedford/Lenox 60 Southwest Iowa 21