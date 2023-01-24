Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Jan. 24

Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Atlantic 44 Shenandoah 32
North Nodaway 49 Essex 30
Sidney 56 Griswold 36
Boys Basketball
Clarinda 56 Savannah 35
North Nodaway 56 Essex 37
Sidney 70 Griswold 47
It’s been a fun nine years for Amy McClintock as Sidney head volleyball coach, but she said the time was right for her to resign from that position.
Shenandoah’s Chloe Nelson won her girls wrestling bracket Friday, Jan. 20, at the Glenwood Rams Invitational.
The Shenandoah Fillies won their annual pink out contest, beating Creston 38-35 to extend their winning streak to five games.
Three Clarinda basketball cheerleaders have been selected to be part of a 50-person all-star squad that will perform at the Iowa Basketball Co…
SIDNEY — The Clarinda boys wrestling team won two duals and Southwest Iowa won one at a quad, hosted by Southwest Iowa Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Si…
The Shenandoah boys wrestling team finished seventh and just nine points away from a top five team finish at the John J. Harris Invitational, …
SHENANDOAH – Progress continues to be made on the Shenandoah School District’s Reach, Revamp and Reconnect plan.
The Sidney Cowgirls managed just 16 points in falling 49-16 to East Mills in the consolation game of the Corner Conference Tournament, played …
Friday Scoreboard
The Sidney Cowgirls were unable to secure a spot in the Corner Conference Tournament championship game, losing 59-41 to Stanton Thursday, Jan.…