 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Jan. 24

  • 0

Tuesday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Atlantic 44 Shenandoah 32

North Nodaway 49 Essex 30

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Sidney 56 Griswold 36

Boys Basketball

Clarinda 56 Savannah 35

North Nodaway 56 Essex 37

Sidney 70 Griswold 47

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Recommended for you