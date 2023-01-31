Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Sidney 71 Essex 42
Boys Basketball
Glenwood 56 Clarinda 42
Sidney 70 Essex 54
Boys Wrestling
Southwest Iowa 46 East Mills 22
Southwest Iowa 48 Rock Port 21
Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Sidney 71 Essex 42
Boys Basketball
Glenwood 56 Clarinda 42
Sidney 70 Essex 54
Boys Wrestling
Southwest Iowa 46 East Mills 22
Southwest Iowa 48 Rock Port 21
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two Essex cheerleaders have been selected to the 2023 Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star Cheerleading Team.
The Shenandoah bowling teams swept Creston Monday, Jan. 23, in matches played in Atlantic.
Scroll through some pictures taken during sporting events covered live by Southwest Iowa Herald Sports over the last two weeks.
The Sidney Cowgirls started quickly in winning 61-24 at Hamburg Thursday, Jan. 26.
SHENANDOAH — A 15-0 second half run by the Shenandoah girls basketball team was erased by a 21-2 finish by Atlantic in a 44-32 win for the Tro…
CLARINDA — Shenandoah’s Owen Laughlin and Clarinda’s Karson Downey earned Hawkeye 10 Conference championships Saturday, Jan. 28, at the confer…
Friday Scoreboard
Saturday Scoreboard
A putback after an offensive rebound with five seconds left gave the Denison girls a 51-50 win over the Shenandoah Fillies Friday, Jan. 27. Th…
Shenandoah’s Chloe Nelson won her girls wrestling bracket Friday, Jan. 20, at the Glenwood Rams Invitational.