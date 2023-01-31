 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls

Tuesday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Sidney 71 Essex 42

Boys Basketball

Glenwood 56 Clarinda 42

Sidney 70 Essex 54

Boys Wrestling

Southwest Iowa 46 East Mills 22

Southwest Iowa 48 Rock Port 21

