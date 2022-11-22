 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Nov. 22

  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Tuesday Scoreboard

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Girls Basketball

Abraham Lincoln 66 Shenandoah 45

Clarinda 60 Lenox 55

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Long form: Dancers begin charting path to Paris Olympics

Recommended for you