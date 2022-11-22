Winter Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Nov. 22

Bryan Clark, Sports Writer
Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Abraham Lincoln 66 Shenandoah 45
Clarinda 60 Lenox 55
The Shenandoah boys bowling team owns a title going into this season that few are able to achieve — the Mustangs are the defending state champions.
Shenandoah senior Blake Herold was named the Shenandoah Football Team MVP at the Mustangs’ annual end of season banquet Monday, Nov. 21.
Emily Kesterson and Clara Sapienza both earned a pair of wins at the Ballard Scramble, Southwest Iowa girls wrestling’s season-opening competi…
The girls basketball season is underway for some teams. For the rest, as well as all area boys teams in the state, the season opener is coming…
Shenandoah sophomores Hailey Egbert and Damien Little Thunder were named the cross country program’s Most Valuable Runners at the 46th annual …
The Clarinda, Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa boys wrestling teams will all travel to Glenwood for this season’s district tournament.
Both Clarinda cross country teams qualified for the state meet, Sidney volleyball advanced to a regional final and Clarinda football won a pla…
Sidney seniors Nik Peters and Jeramiah Ballan have earned Class A District 7 All-District football honors.
The sport of wrestling will look a lot different this winter across the state.