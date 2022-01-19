 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, Jan. 19

Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls

Wednesday Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Sidney 47 East Mills 37 - Sidney advances to Corner Conference Final 

