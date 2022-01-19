Winter Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, Jan. 19

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Wednesday Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Sidney 47 East Mills 37 - Sidney advances to Corner Conference Final
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies opened the game incredibly hot from outside and easily defeated Red Oak 61-15 Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Tuesday Scoreboard
There are more funds available for the Shenandoah wrestling program after earning pins at their home tournament last month.
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah boys basketball team had lots of trouble on the defensive glass, which led to several second chance points and a 5…
Saturday Scoreboard
Monday Scoreboard
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies earned a close win while the Mustangs closed well after a tough start in a split with St. Albert in the fi…
SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowgirls outscored Clarinda 18-6 in the final quarter to pull away for a 49-34 win Thursday, Jan. 13.
Wednesday Preview
The schedule is set for the 2022 Corner Conference Basketball Tournament.