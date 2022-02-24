Wolf, Dowling earn all-district honors

Shenandoah senior Ava Wolf and Sidney junior Avery Dowling have been named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s All-District basketball teams, released Thursday, Feb. 24.

The IGCA released all-district teams for multiple districts in all five classes.

Wolf was one of 10 athletes named to the Class 3A Southwest District team. Wolf led the Fillies with 9.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Wolf was joined on the 3A Southwest team by Hawkeye 10 Conference rivals Claire Schmitz and Raegen Wicks of Harlan as well as Jada Jensen and Paytn Harter of Atlantic. Also on the team were: Reagan Barkema of Roland-Story, Nevada’s Shelbi Hazlitt, Kaitlyn Mumm of Des Moines Christian, McKenzie Snook of Chariton and Southeast Valley’s Breck Mills.

Harlan’s Zach Klaassen was named the district’s Coach of the Year.

Dowling was one of 10 athletes named to the Class 1A South District team. Dowling’s 11.9 points per game led the Cowgirls this season. She added 4.4 rebounds and two assists per contest for the season.

Corner Conference rivals Jenna Stephens and Marleigh Johnson of Stanton as well as East Mills’ Emily Williams were also honored. The other members of the 1A South team were: Abby Martin of Lamoni, Martensdale-St. Marys’ Brynnly German, Sadie Cox of Lenox, Maddie Stewart of Mount Ayr, Southeast Warren’s Josie Hartman and Diagonal’s Taylor Lumbard.

Tim Baker of Martensdale-St. Marys was named the district’s Coach of the Year.