Wolf, Dowling named all-region

Shenandoah junior Ava Wolf and Sidney sophomore Avery Dowling have been named all-region by the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association.

The IBCA released their girls all-region and boys all-substate teams Friday, March 5. The teams are split into regions and substates based on the classifications each team was placed into for postseason play.

Wolf was one of six selections to the Class 3A Region 1 team. Wolf led the Fillies with 11.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game as the Fillies advanced to a Region 1 semifinal.

Wolf was joined on the Region 1 team by Atlantic’s Haley Rasmussen, Panorama’s Peyton Beckman and the Cherokee trio of JaMae Nichols, Teagan Slaughter and Alexis Pingel. Cherokee’s Brandon Slaughter was named the region’s Coach of the Year. Cherokee won the region.

Dowling was one of eight selections to the Class 1A Region 4 team. Dowling led the Cowgirls with 12.8 points per game. She added 4.9 rebounds. The Cowgirls lost to St. Albert in a regional first round game.